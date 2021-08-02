South-east Queensland lockdown extended for five days

The current lockdown in south-east Queensland will be extended until this coming weekend, as the state records 13 locally acquired cases.

The lockdown began last Saturday (July 31) and was initially expected to lift tomorrow (August 3) at 4pm local time. It will now be in place until 4pm this Sunday (August 8).

Monday 2 August – coronavirus cases in Queensland: 13 new locally acquired cases recorded in Queensland overnight – all linked to the Indooroopilly cluster. 2 new overseas acquired cases, detected in hotel quarantine.#covid19 pic.twitter.com/ctRbFI28rl — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) August 2, 2021

The lockdown affects residents of the Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan City, Moreton Bay, Redlands, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Noosa, Somerset, Lockyer Valley and Scenic Rim local government areas.

Artists whose shows are expected to be affected by the lockdown extension include The Chats, Northlane, Tired Lion and Last Dinosaurs.

Queensland chief health officer Jeanette Young said the extension was to try and contain the Delta outbreak, and locate a missing link.

“I am very confident that with the strategies we have in place … and with the cooperation of every single Queenslander, we will get through it,” she said during a press conference this morning.

“But to get through it by 4pm on Sunday, when this current lockdown will end, I need every single person in Queensland, no matter where you are, to immediately come forward and get tested if you have any symptoms.”

In addition to the extension, the state government has announced a $260million funding package for small and medium businesses affected by the restrictions, with grants of up to $5,000 available.

“Until now, our lockdowns have been months apart, which has given businesses time to recover,” treasurer Cameron Dick said in a statement.

“But we understand two lockdowns within a month presents a new challenge, which is why I am announcing this package today.”

Brisbane joins Sydney as the second capital city currently in lockdown. Melbourne and Adelaide recently emerged from similar conditions.