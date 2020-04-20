West Thebarton, Wolfjay and Teenage Joans lead latest virtual festival, Space Jams

Space Jams has announced the April edition of their Instagram-based livestream festival.

Pub rockers West Thebarton lead the Adelaide-centric pack, along with synth-pop artist Wolfjay, triple j Unearthed High stars Teenage Joans and more than 20 other emerging acts.

Taking to socials, Space Jams said it was “beyond stoked” to announce the full showcase. “Each of these artists possess serious quality,” organisers said.

Advertisement

🔥FULL LINEUP🔥.Beyond stoked to announce the full lineup for Saturday’s Space Jams. Each of these artists possess… Posted by Space Jams on Sunday, April 19, 2020

The festival originated as a one-off night of music in March but has since been confirmed as a monthly event, according to an Instagram post on April 12.

Space Jams is set to take place this Saturday 25 April from 1pm-11pm ACT (1:30pm AEST). Each of the 30 acts will perform a 20-minute set before handing over to the next artist. Set times are yet to be released.

Last weekend marked the fifth instalment of ISOL-AID, an online festival that has been running every Saturday and Sunday since lockdowns began in mid-March.

The most recent instalment of ISOL-AID saw performances from Missy Higgins, WAAX, Vera Blue, Tired Lion and Hermitude. They join a star-studded list of artists who have played previous ISOL-AIDs, ranging from Courtney Barnett, Julia Jacklin and Stella Donnelly to Hockey Dad, Josh Pyke, Sarah Blasko and Big Scary.

Advertisement

ISOL-AID also organised a special International edition of the festival, co-curated by Gordi, which featured Asgeir, Nanna Bryndís Hilmarsdóttir from Of Monsters And Men, Julien Baker and more.