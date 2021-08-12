Spacey Jane announce biggest-ever Perth headlining show this October

Spacey Jane will play a one-off headlining show this coming October in their native Perth, marking their biggest show in the city to date.

The show, announced today (August 12), will take place at the Red Hill Auditorium in the titular Perth suburb of Red Hill on Saturday October 9. The venue’s capacity is 5,000 people, which will be available in full per Perth’s return to 100 per cent capacity for venues earlier this year.

It follows the band’s ‘Sunlight’ tour, which was nearly entirely sold out across its run and included six shows at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre. It also follows the release of the band’s new single, ‘Lots of Nothing’, as well as the announcement that they had finished recording their second album.

Advertisement

Spacey Jane were also winners at the recent AIR Independent Music Awards, taking out the Breakthrough Artist Of The Year award as well as winning Best Independent Song for their triple j Hottest 100 runner-up, ‘Booster Seat’.

Spacey Jane are also scheduled to be a part of Hyden’s Wave Rock Weekender next month. They will be joined by the likes of Amyl & The Sniffers, Jaguar Jonze and the Babe Rainbow. Following these dates, the band will undertake a rescheduled tour of New Zealand in November, playing Christchurch, Auckland and Wellington.

Tickets for Spacey Jane’s hometown show will go on sale at 8am AWST (Australian Western Standard Time) via the band’s website.