Spacey Jane announce debut album ‘Sunlight’

Spacey Jane have announced their debut album ‘Sunlight’ and released a brand new single ‘Skin’, which you can listen to below.

‘Skin’ follows previous singles ‘Head Cold’, ‘Good Grief’ and ‘Good For You’, which gave Spacey Jane their triple j’s Hottest 100 debut earlier this year charting at number #80.

‘Sunlight’, due out Friday 12 June, is 12 tracks long and was written entirely by the band and recorded at Melbourne’s Blackbird Studios. It was recorded and mixed by Dave Parkin and mastered by William Bowden.

In a press statement about the album, the band said it has been “a long time in the making.”

“We’re so incredibly excited to finally be putting out our first ever album… we can barely keep still over it! Just a couple more months of waiting.”

Additionally, the band are also taking the new single out on a nationwide tour, which you can find more information about here. Once that’s wrapped up, they’ll embark on a headlining UK tour throughout May.

The tour, kicking off in early March, comes shortly after the band finished their nationwide tour with St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival throughout late January and early February.