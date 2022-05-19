Spacey Jane announce ‘Here Comes Everybody’ tour, share ‘Hardlight’

Spacey Jane have shared details for their national Australian tour in support of their upcoming second album ‘Here Comes Everybody’, as well as sharing a new single from it.

The tour, announced today (May 19), is set to take place in August – some two months after the release of ‘Here Comes Everybody’ on June 24. With the exception of their hometown of Perth, the band will play two shows in each city – one an all-ages show, the other an 18-and-over show. Joining the band for the tour will be Sydney synth-pop trio I Know Leopard and Brisbane indie-rock band Teenage Dads.

Ahead of the tour, the band have shared ‘Hardlight’ – the fifth single to be lifted from ‘Here Comes Everybody’ prior to release. ‘Lots Of Nothing’ and ‘Lunchtime’ were shared in 2021, while ‘Sitting Up’ and ‘It’s Been A Long Day’ both came out earlier this year. An accompanying music video has also been shared for the single, directed by Nick McKinlay and shot on the Yarra River in Melbourne.

Watch the video below:

In a press statement, frontman Caleb Harper noted that the song dealt with “anxiety” and “having no idea what I’m doing, even though I want it to look like I really do”.

“I wrote this song about how I was feeling like my life was a bit like one of those nightmares where you’re at school with no pants,” he said. “I used the metaphor of being on set and forgetting all of your lines, because it felt less silly.”

The ‘Here Comes Everybody’ Australian tour continues the band’s extensive run of dates throughout 2022 – which included a run of Australian theatres in March with RAT!Hammock and Becca Hatch, as well as both headlining and festival dates in North America, the UK and Europe. The band will also see out 2022 in Australia, playing both Spilt Milk and Falls Festival.

Tickets for the tour will first go on-sale with a pre-sale at 10am local time on Tuesday May 24, with a general sale following on Friday May 27 – also at 10am local time. Tickets for Melbourne and Perth are available here, while tickets for Sydney and Brisbane will be available here. View a full list of dates below.

Spacey Jane’s ‘Here Comes Everybody’ tour dates are:

AUGUST

5* – Perth, Perth Arena

12 and 13* – Sydney, Big Top Luna Park

18* and 19 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

24* and 27 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre

* – All Ages