Spacey Jane announce summer live shows for Perth

Spacey Jane have announced a short run of hometown shows in Perth, set to take place this summer.

After recently heading out on the WA Back On The Road regional tour in August alongside Drapht and Ghost Care, Spacey Jane will return to WA’s capital city during November and December, bringing along special guest HAIRCARE.

The tour features a mix of all age matinees and 18+ evening shows across the Perth Metro area, including Hillarys, Northbridge, Fremantle and Mandurah. It follows the band’s recent tour when they hit the road earlier this year in support of their debut album ‘Sunlight’.

In their four-star review of ‘Sunlight’, NME said Spacey move between “freewheeling joy to angsty vulnerability”.

“All the jagged edges of conflicting genres are somehow smoothed out under their command and there’s not a moment of their ambitious vision that feels uncomfortable.”

Spacey Jane have been making the most of the easing of restrictions on live entertainment, also participating in the 15th Wave Rock Weekender music festival last month in the WA regional town of Hyden, where they appeared on a bill alongside Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, San Cisco, Stella Donnelly and more.

Spacey Jane will play:

NOVEMBER

Friday 1 – Hilarys, Bar 1

Saturday 21 – Perth, The Rechabite

Sunday 22 – Fremantle, Freo.Social (U18 matinee)

Sunday 22 – Fremantle, Freo.Social

DECEMBER

Saturday 5 – Mandurah, Scott’s Garage (all ages matinee)

Saturday – Mandurah, Scott’s Garage