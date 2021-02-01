Spacey Jane announce ‘Sunlight’ Australian tour

Spacey Jane have announced they’ll take debut album ‘Sunlight’ on tour across Australia this autumn.

The run of dates will kick off in earnest with a pair of shows at Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne on March 3 as part of the city’s Summer Sounds program, before recommencing in April with a hometown show in Fremantle. Dates in Sydney, Queensland, Adelaide and Mandurah are also set.

The band will be joined on all dates by fellow WA artist Carla Geneve, whose debut album, ‘Learn To Like It’, is slated for an April 23 release. She announced the album earlier this month alongside new single ‘Dog Eared’.

“We’re so excited to finally have the opportunity to play these songs on the road! It’s been a long time since we’ve managed to tour Australia, and we’re all rearing to go,” commented the band.

“These will be our biggest shows to date, in venues we’ve only dreamed of playing – see you out there.”

Tickets for the band’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl show are on sale now. Tickets for all other shows go on sale 10am AEDT tomorrow (February 3) via the band’s website.

Spacey Jane recently scored the #2 slot on this year’s Hottest 100 with album track ‘Booster Seat’, narrowly missing out to Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’. Last Friday, they performed it along with a cover of the Beatles‘ ‘Here Comes the Sun’ for triple j’s Like a Version.

The band also recently revealed that the follow-up to ‘Sunlight’ is “almost completely” written.

Speaking to triple j on air following their Like a Version performance, frontman Caleb Harper said, “We’ve actually recorded a few tracks off it already, and we are about to start recording the rest of it.”

Spacey Jane’s 2021 ‘Sunlight’ Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Wednesday 3 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Thursday 4 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl (sold out)



APRIL

Friday 9 – Fremantle, Arts Centre

Saturday 17 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Sunday 18 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre (early show and late show)

Thursday 22 – Gold Coast, Miami Marketta

Friday 23 – Sunshine Coast, Night Quarter

Saturday 24 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Sunday 25 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (early show and late show)

Friday 30 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

MAY

Friday 14 – Mandurah, Performing Arts Centre