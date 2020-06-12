GAMING  

Spacey Jane announce ‘Sunlight’ Zoom party

The Fremantle band's debut album is out today

By Alex Gallagher
Spacey Jane interview new album Sunlight
Credit: Daniel Hilderbrand

Spacey Jane have announced they’ll be hosting a virtual celebration of their new album ‘Sunlight’ – released today (June 12) – over Zoom next week.

Taking to Instagram to announce the online event – which takes place next Friday (June 19) – the band promised they’d be “playing a few tunes” and “v possibly some mariokart”.

To access the Zoom party, fans must purchase ‘Sunlight’ from the band’s online store – those who had already pre-ordered the album will also get access details.

‘Sunlight’ is the debut album from the four-piece, following a string of singles throughout 2019 and 2020.

In an interview with NME Australia earlier this month, frontman Caleb Harper discussed the album’s writing and recording process:

“We started trying to really strip ideas down to what they are, and build them up in the studio. Just think: ‘What would suit this? What sounds will work for this?’ As opposed to just trying to add something to a big guitar body song that’s there and in your face.

“There are songs on that album where people are going to be so shocked that it’s a Spacey song; except for my voice, it’s got no sound to it that is typical of us.”

