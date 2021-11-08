Spacey Jane, Ashwarya lead final Isol-Aid concert for 2021

Spacey Jane, Ashwarya and a number of other acts have been announced for the final Isol-Aid virtual concert for the year.

Taking place on November 19 from 6:55pm AEDT, the event will coincide with this year’s Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, which encourages fans to post a photo of themselves in a band shirt and financially support music mental health organisation Support Act. Festival organisers have also teamed up with the Australia Council for the Arts for the event.

Isaiah Firebrace and Carla Wehbe are also set to perform at the concert. Acts will host their sets through their respective TikTok accounts.

While Isol-Aid is free to watch, audience members are encouraged to donate or purchase merchandise, with 100 per cent of proceeds going directly to Support Act.

“As you know, the loss of touring and live performance income has caused financial strain and even strife for many in our music community,” organisers said in a statement.

“Throwing in even what you’d normally pay for a beer or two at the show will make a huge difference. And we’ll be eternally grateful, too!”

Isol-Aid first launched in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, in an attempt to cushion the financial blow taken by the live entertainment sector due to COVID-19 restrictions.