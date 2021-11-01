Spacey Jane, Ashwarya and more set to play TikTok charity livestream

TikTok, Isol-Aid and the Australia Council for the Arts have joined forces this month for an initiative that celebrates November as Ausmusic Month, alongside raising awareness and funds for charity.

The social media platform is set to host a special livestream event on Friday November 19, which will see Spacey Jane, Ashwarya, Carla Wehbe and Isaiah Firebrace each perform a 30-minute live set. It’ll kick off at 7pm AEDT and run back-to-back through to roughly 9pm.

During the livestream, the artists will be raising awareness for Support Act – an organisation delivering crisis relief and mental health and wellbeing services to artists and music industry workers in need.

The show is taking place on Ausmusic T-shirt Day (coined by ARIA, Support Act and triple j), with viewers highly encouraged to wear their favourite band’s merchandise, in support of Australia’s music community.

TikTok will also be hosting a series of one-off artist performances and interactions throughout November, including a broadcast of RÜFÜS DU SOL‘s show from Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday November 7 at 7pm AEDT, where they played a handful of songs from ‘Surrender‘ live for the first time.

DMA’S will then take over on Sunday November 21 from 7pm AEDT to play a few songs, share the stories behind their music and interact with fans. Find the full programming here.

Last month saw the release of Spacey Jane’s second single of 2021, ‘Lunchtime’. Frontman Caleb Harper spoke to NME about the “very fun song” and it’s not-so-fun origins of being written in the age of COVID-19.