Spacey Jane have announced a massive national tour beginning this March.

Straight off the back of their shows at this year’s St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival, the new headlining tour will showcase the band’s upcoming single, ‘Skin’, from their debut album out later this year.

The Perth band will play shows in major cities such as Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide, and make regional stops in Wollongong, Midland and more. The tour also includes three New Zealand dates in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Sydney band The Buoys will join Spacey Jane on tour, with local supports to be announced. Check out the full list of dates below, and find tickets here.

Following their Australian tour, Spacey Jane will embark on their first-ever trek across the UK in May. The eight-date tour also includes an appearance at The Great Escape Festival in Brighton.

The forthcoming single ‘Skin’ is the latest taste of Spacey Jane’s debut studio album, which is slated for release later this year. Their previous single, ‘Good For You’, charted at number 80 on triple j’s annual Hottest 100 list of 2019.

Since their formation in 2016, the pop rock outfit have shared stages with the likes of Alex Lahey, The Jungle Giants and British India. They have also made several festival appearances, including their debut at last year’s Splendour In The Grass, stepping in after Canadian producer MorMor cancelled his appearance.

Spacey Jane’s ‘Skin’ Australian tour dates are:

Canberra, Kambri (March 5)

Wollongong, Uni Bar (6)

Midland, Hyperfest (14)

Sydney, Manning Bar (20)

Melbourne, Corner Hotel (21)

Bunbury, Prince Of Wales (26)

Perth, Badlands Bar (27)

Sunshine Coast, Solbar (April 2)

Adelaide, The Gov (5)

Sydney, Narrabeen RSL (9)

Sydney, Bad Friday (10)

Newcastle, Small Ballroom (11)

Byron Bay, Byron Bay Brewery (12)

