Spacey Jane deliver message of perseverance in new single ‘Pulling Through’

Spacey Jane have released the next cut from their forthcoming sophomore album, a dazzling single with a supportive message titled ‘Pulling Through’.

The song arrives with a lyric video interspersed with footage of fans in long lines, the band’s behind-the-scenes antics and more. The song itself delivers a warming message of encouragement and support – so goes one of the standout lyrics, “I hope you know that I love you no matter what you’re going through.”

Listen below:

“This song is for a friend who lost a loved one,” frontman Caleb Harper said of the song in a press release. “I didn’t really know what to say at the time except for ‘I’m sorry and I hope you’re ok’ so putting it in a song made it easier. I think it’s hard to not feel cheesy or tokenistic when you’re trying to support someone through grief but I feel like, through this song, I could say it exactly how I wanted to.”

Spacey Jane’s second studio album, ‘Here Comes Everybody’, is set for release this Friday (June 24), marking the follow-up to the Fremantle outfit’s 2020 debut ‘Sunlight’. ‘Pulling Through’ marks the sixth single to come from the new record, following ‘Lots Of Nothing’, ‘Lunchtime’, ‘Sitting Up’, ‘It’s Been A Long Day’ and ‘Hardlight’.

August will see Spacey Jane embark on a tour in support of ‘Here Comes Everybody’, playing two shows each in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, and one in Perth. More details can be found here.

Last year, the Fremantle outfit spoke about what to expect from ‘Here Comes Everybody’, saying the album was about “being young and not being OK”.

“When the world’s telling you that it’s the best time of your life,” frontman Caleb Harper told NME, “and you should be really happy – when you do feel shit, when you do struggle with mental health, anxiety or the stress of not knowing what to do with your life, you often feel quite alone and ostracised, which is the worst thing that you could feel in that instance.

“It’s kind of like a sob story on that – being young and not being OK. I wanted to give a voice to that.”

‘Here Comes Everybody’ was featured in NME’s roundup of the best Australian albums landing in June, with writer Ellie Robinson noting that it shows Spacey Jane “in the midst of evolution”. They wrote: “The melodies hit harder, the harmonies soar higher, the playing is tighter and the hooks are more catchy.”