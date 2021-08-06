Spacey Jane, DMA’S and more win at 2021 AIR Independent Music Awards

The winners of this year’s 2021 AIR Independent Music Awards have been revealed, with Perth’s Spacey Jane and Sydney’s DMA’S taking home big wins. Find the full list of winners below.
The virtual ceremony took place last night (August 5), naming DMA’S the winners of Album of the Year and Best Independent Rock Album or EP, both for ‘THE GLOW’. They also took out the Best Independent Dance, Electronica or Club single for The Avalanches‘ remix of ‘Criminals’.
Spacey Jane also won big, taking home two gongs for Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Best Independent Song of the Year for their much-loved track ‘Booster Seat’.
Elsewhere, Emma Donovan and The Putbacks‘ ‘Crossover’ took home the award for Best Independent Soul/R&B Album or EP, Gordi received Best Independent Pop Album or EP for ‘Our Two Skins’ and The Chats‘ ‘High Risk Behaviour’ won the gong for Best Independent Punk Album or EP.
Deena Lynch – who performs as Jaguar Jonze – received the Outstanding Achievement Award, for her work “courageously calling out unacceptable behaviour and raising awareness for the industry to have a code of conduct“.
“Congratulations to all the nominees and winners tonight,” AIR CEO Maria Amato said during the evening.
“In a year of continued lockdowns and enormous challenges it was great to see Australian independent artists continue to create new music and connect with engaged audiences.”
“We thank the South Australian Department of Innovation and skills, the Music Development Office, Tourism SA and Events SA for being our major sponsor, and extend thanks to our supporting partners and label members for their continued support.”
The full list of AIR Award winners for 2021:
Independent Album of the Year
DMA’S – ‘The Glow’
Independent Song of the Year
Spacey Jane – ‘Booster Seat’
Independent Label of the Year
I OH YOU
Breakthrough Independent Artist of the Year – Presented by PPCA
Spacey Jane
Best Independent Hip Hop Album or EP
Chillinit – ‘The Octagon’
Best Independent Soul/RnB Album or EP
Emma Donovan and The Putbacks – ‘Crossover’
Best Independent Country Album or EP
Fanny Lumsden – ‘Fallow’
Best Independent Blues And Roots Album or EP
Vika & Linda – ‘Sunday (The Gospel According To Iso)’
Best Independent Pop Album or EP
Gordi – ‘Our Two Skins’
Best Independent Rock Album or EP
DMA’S – ‘The Glow’
Best Independent Heavy Album or EP
Polaris – ‘The Death Of Me’
Best Independent Punk Album or EP
The Chats – ‘High Risk Behaviour’
Best Independent Dance or Electronica Album or EP
Banoffee – ‘Look At Us Now Dad’
Best Independent Dance, Electronica or Club Single
DMA’S – ‘Criminals (The Avalanches Remix)’
Best Independent Jazz Album or EP
Katie Noonan – ‘The Sweetest Taboo’
Best Independent Classical Album or EP
Joseph Tawadros / James Tawadros / Sydney Symphony Orchestra / Benjamin Northey – ‘Live At The Sydney Opera House’
Best Independent Children’s Album or EP
Teeny Tiny Stevies – ‘Thoughtful Songs For Little People’
Outstanding Achievement Award – Sponsored by Merlin
Deena Lynch