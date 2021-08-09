Spacey Jane have finished recording their second album

Spacey Jane have revealed they “very recently” finished recording their second album, the follow-up to last year’s debut LP ‘Sunlight’.

The Fremantle quartet shared a photo of band members Caleb Harper and Ashton Hardman-LeCornu with producer Konstantin Kersting outside Empire Studios in Brisbane.

In recent years, Kersting has worked behind the decks on records and songs for the likes of Tones and I, The Jungle Giants, The Rubens, Mallrat and Tia Gostelow.

Back in January, Spacey Jane said their second album was “almost completely” written, revealing at the time that they had already recorded a handful of tracks. In June of this year, they shared a new single, ‘Lots of Nothing’.

Spacey Jane released ‘Sunlight’ in June 2020, earning widespread acclaim. The record was voted triple j’s Album of the Year, and four songs placed in the Hottest 100 back in January, including fan-favourite ‘Booster Seat’ at #2 and ‘Skin’ at #15.

Earlier this month, at this year’s AIR Independent Music Awards, the band won both Breakthrough Artist of the Year along with Best Independent Song of the Year for ‘Booster Seat’.

In a four-star review of ‘Sunlight’, NME‘s Ali Shutler described the record as “huge” though “never at the expense of their heartfelt honesty”.

“All the jagged edges of conflicting genres are somehow smoothed out under their command and there’s not a moment of their ambitious vision that feels uncomfortable,” he wrote.

The band finally took ‘Sunlight’ on the road earlier this year with a headline Australian tour, sharing live performance videos of ‘Skin’ and ‘Lots of Nothing’.