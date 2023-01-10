Listen to Spacey Jane’s new version of ‘Lots Of Nothing’ featuring BENEE

Spacey Jane have today (January 10) shared a new version of their ‘Here Comes Everybody’ single ‘Lots Of Nothing’, with vocal assistance from BENEE.

The ‘Lots Of Nothing’ rework stays largely true to the original, with the exception of harmonies from BENEE in the chorus and a new solo verse sung by the New Zealand singer. “It’s too late to pick up / It seems I best be over you,” BENEE sings dreamily on the track’s second verse. The updated version also features new production from Kon Kersting, who is credited on ‘Here Comes Everybody’.

Speaking of the collaboration in a press statement, Spacey Jane frontman Caleb Harper described working with BENEE – real name Stella Bennett – as “a dream”. He continued: “Stella really took the lead on her verse, it’s new territory for us so we were lucky to have something we were really happy with from the start. It’s so cool to see a song that I wrote over two years ago have new life breathed into it like this.”

Listen to Spacey Jane’s new version of ‘Lots Of Nothing’ with BENEE below.

In her own statement, BENEE said it’s “always fun collaborating with [my] Aussie mates”, and recalled first meeting the band at the 2020 edition of Laneway Festival. Since then, both acts have hit the Australian festival circuit, with BENEE performing at Sydney’s Field Day earlier this month and Spacey Jane taking to the stage at Falls Festival and Lost Paradise over the New Year’s period.

Prior to that, BENEE toured Australia with headline shows of her own in March and April of last year, completing 11 dates in support of her 2020 debut album ‘Hey u x’. For their part, Spacey Jane will embark on the UK and European leg of their headline tour next month, with shows slated for Dublin, Manchester, Paris and more from February 5 to 24.

In a four-star review of ‘Here Comes Everybody’ – which earned a place among NME’s best Australian albums of 2022 – NME wrote that “by bringing together the band’s penchant for thoughtful lyrics with a grain of optimism towards the end, ‘Here Comes Everybody’ empathetically salutes a “little unhappy and severely underpaid” generation”.