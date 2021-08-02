Spacey Jane share live performance of ‘Lots Of Nothing’

Over the weekend, Spacey Jane shared a live performance of their latest single ‘Lots Of Nothing’.

The performance took place earlier this year during the band’s ‘Sunlight’ Tour, promoting their debut album of the same name. Footage and audio has been pulled from one of Spacey Jane’s six concerts at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre, which all took place between May 25 and June 2.

The Perth outfit posted the video to their socials along with a caption saying, “Playing shows like these is the reason we do this, we love and miss you all very much.” Take a look below.

‘Lots Of Nothing’ is Spacey Jane’s first taste of new music since the release of ‘Sunlight’ in June 2020.

Speaking of the track in a statement, frontman Caleb Harper said, “‘Lots of Nothing’ is about wrestling with the parts of yourself that you don’t like and how you can see those traits as a whole other person.

“It’s about trying to accept all the parts of yourself, good and bad, before you are able to work on the person that you want to become.”

Back in January, Spacey Jane confirmed their second album is “almost completely” written, with a few tracks having already been recorded. It is unclear, however, whether ‘Lots Of Nothing’ will appear on their sophomore release.