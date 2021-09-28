Spacey Jane, Meg Mac, The Presets and more announced for QLD leg of This That 2022

The full line-up for This That’s long-delayed expansion into Queensland has been announced, with the festival set to make its Sandstone Point debut next March.

Locked in for Saturday March 5 at the Sandstone Point Hotel, the single-day event will share most of the bill with its Newcastle counterpart – taking place at Wickham Park a week prior on Saturday February 26 – led by the likes of Client Liaison, Kota Banks, San Cisco and Wafia.

There are a handful of differences, however, with Queensland punters being treated to exclusive performances from Haiku Hands, Meg Mac, Spacey Jane, The Presets and The Rubens.

Those acts will fill the blanks left by Confidence Man, Crooked Colours, Enschway, Illy, Mallrat, Sycco and What So Not, who are all exclusive to the Newcastle edition.

Today’s (September 29) announcement comes after last week’s news that the festival would be postponed a second time; it was originally scheduled to go down back in February, before being knocked back to this October and November, and finally to the first quarter of 2022.

“Though restrictions are not as intense in Queensland, the team always intended for This That to be a double weekender across two states, with the best acts playing from around the country – and this means acts moving between borders,” the festival’s organisers said in a statement.

“It’s also important to organisers that the experience is as close to the original format as possible for the first time the festival unleashes at Sandstone Point. By moving the dates to February and March, this new timeline will hopefully allow the safest and best opportunity to deliver the best festival experience for everyone.”

All tickets for This That 2021 remain valid for next year’s event, with additional tickets on sale now from the festival’s website. For those unable to make the new dates, refunds will be available for a single week, starting today for ticketholders in Queensland.