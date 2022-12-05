Spacey Jane were the most played act on triple j in 2022

Spacey Jane were the most played act on triple j this year, with the station sharing its list of the top 50 artists that dominated its airwaves in 2022.

READ MORE: Spacey Jane want you to give yourself a break

This year’s list is comprised of more than 60% Australian acts. Right behind Spacey Jane was Flume, with The Wombats, Lime Cordiale, Gang of Youths, Ball Park Music, Wet Leg, Hayden James, Stand Atlantic and The Weeknd also appearing within the top 10.

Other Australian acts who received frequent rotation on triple j this year included G Flip (their fourth consecutive year in the top 50), Confidence Man, King Stingray, Vance Joy, Ocean Alley, Beddy Rays, Meg Mac, Cosmo’s Midnight, Alison Wonderland, Eliza & the Delusionals, Sycco, Mansionair, Genesis Owusu and Budjerah.

Advertisement

International acts in the top 50 included Charli XCX, Aitch, Foals, beabadoobee, Sam Fender, PinkPantheress and JUNGLE – all from the UK – plus US artists like Doja Cat, Kendrick Lamar, Maggie Rogers, Lil Nas X, King Princess, Jack Harlow, Billie Eilish and Post Malone. See this year’s full list here.

When sharing the list, triple j also gave an disclaimer explaining the reasons why some artists appear more frequently on the station’s playlists than others. “Artists who scored a Feature Album slot obviously get more plays than those that didn’t,” they wrote. “Same goes for acts who had releases earlier in the year, giving them more spins than those that released music later in the year.”

With the exception of Lime Cordiale, all acts in triple j’s top 10 most played list this year released an album in 2022. The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ and The Wombats’ ‘Fix Yourself, Not The World’ were released in January, with Gang of Youths’ ‘angel in realtime’ arriving the following month.

Both Wet Leg’s self-titled debut and Hayden James’ ‘LIFTED’ landed in April. Stand Atlantic’s ‘f.e.a.r.’, Flume’s ‘Palaces’ and Ball Park Music’s ‘Weirder & Weirder’ all arrived in May, and Spacey Jane’s ‘Here Comes Everybody’ was released in June