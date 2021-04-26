Spacey Jane on postponing Brisbane Riverstage gigs: “It’s a shame we’re not a footy team”

Spacey Jane had to postpone their shows in Brisbane over the weekend, and the Perth band have spared no feelings about the circumstances in a recent social media post.

The band flew in to Brisbane from Perth – which is currently on lockdown due to a recent outbreak of COVID-19 – ahead of their scheduled performance at Brisbane’s Riverstage on April 24.

However, due to the fact they came from Perth, the band have been forced to postpone the pair of shows to Wednesday April 28 and Thursday April 29.

“We’ve spent the last 24hrs trying everything we possibly can to make it happen – we’ve taken several, rapid tests (that have all come back negative) and planned to establish ‘bubbles’ at the venue to safely play, but our requests for leniency or exemption have been denied by the QLD Chief Health Officer,” the band wrote in a statement posted on Instagram over the weekend.

“We’re so unbelievably sad about this. We’ll see you soon, under better circumstances, we promise,” the band wrote in a statement posted on Instagram over the weekend.

“It’s a shame we’re not a footy team, or this wouldn’t be a problem..”

The band have seemingly had a dig at the discrepancies in treatment of sporting events compared to music events. Yesterday (April 25), the Melbourne Cricket Ground hosted the ANZAC Day AFL match between Essendon and Collingwood, with 78,113 people in attendance.

For comparison, Bluesfest was cancelled one day ahead of opening last month due to a local COVID case in the area, with a limited planned capacity of just 16,500 people daily.

This sentiment echoes that of the organisers of Wollongong’s Yours & Owls festival earlier this month, who shared a statement saying, “Music fans need to be able to access music, the same way sports fans access games.”

“Watching the disparity between large-scale sporting events and large-scale music events continues to be confusing and frustrating, to say the least,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“Being told there is a difference between sports fans screaming, and music fans singing is infuriating.”

In an interview with NME, Australian Festival Association General Manager Julia Robinson said that the difference in rules for music and sporting events is “disappointing, but not surprising.”

“Australia is a sporting nation, and the sporting codes are a lot more advanced at working through these issues and getting their needs considered,” Robinson said.

“They’re really great at what they do. But I think the music industry has stepped up.”