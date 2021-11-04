Spacey Jane, Pnau, Lime Cordiale lead Beyond The City line-up

Following its announcement last month, the line-up for the inaugural Beyond The City festival – a one-off rebranding of Beyond The Valley that sees it relocated from Gippsland to Melbourne – has been unveiled.

The two-day event will run over Thursday December 30 and Friday 31, split between the Sidney Myer Music Bowl and its surrounding Kings Domain parklands. Spacey Jane and Pnau lead the bill for day one, with Hayden James and Lime Cordiale locked in to wrap 2021 up on a high note the following day.

Other acts set to kick the stint off include festival favourites Mallrat, Allday and Motez, as well as the likes of Eves Karydas, Running Touch, Sycco and JK-47. The second day sports an even bigger line-up, offering sets from the Alice Ivy, Ball Park Music, Boo Seeka, Cosmo’s Midnight, King Stingray, Jaguar Jonze and more.

Advertisement

The live music program will spilt between three zones – the mainstage, Dance Domain and Dr. Dan’s stage – each decked out with the unique production and design aesthetics that Beyond The Valley is known for. A press release also notes that, as the organisers were able to secure a special permit from the City of Melbourne, the festivities will roll on until 1:30am on New Year’s Day. It will be a fully standing event, with dancing permitted and no separation between zones.

Pre-sale tickets for Beyond The City go on sale next Wednesday (November 10), with general admission available the next morning. More details about tickets can be found on the festival’s website. $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to AIME (the Australian Indigenous Mentoring Experience).

Beyond The Valley last took place in 2019 and featured headliners RÜFÜS DU SOL and Tyler, The Creator alongside Skepta, Cub Sport, The Veronicas, Matt Corby and more. Earlier this year, the festival was named amongst those that received funding from the federal government’s $200million RISE initiative.

The full line-up for Beyond The City is:

DECEMBER 30

Pnau

Spacey Jane

Allday

C.Frim

Choomba

Dameeeela

Elizabeth Cambage

Eves Karydas

JK-47

Jordan Brando

Lovebirds

Mallrat

Motez

Running Touch

Sophiegrophy

Sycco

Telenova

Torren Foot

DECEMBER 31

Hayden James

Lime Cordiale

Alice Ivy

Ball Park Music

Boo Seeka

Bradley Zero

Cosmo’s Midnight

Crescendoll

Hot Dub Time Machine

IJALE

Jaguar Jonze

jamesjamesjames

Jennifer Loveless

King Stingray

Kye

Lastlings

Loods

Nina Las Vegas

Pretty Girl

Skin On Skin

Willaris. K

X CLUB.