Spacey Jane release tender new single, ‘It’s Been A Long Day’

Spacey Jane have dropped another cut from their forthcoming second album, by way of a powerful ballad titled ‘It’s Been A Long Day’.

The new single, released today (April 8), opens with a strained, gripping cry from vocalist Caleb Harper, crooning the relatable lyrics: “It’s been a long day / And I don’t feel like talking / I feel like crying and eating something cold / What Will I do tomorrow?“. The song lilts with a contemplative acoustic guitar that’s slowly joined by a swaying bass and piercing drums, creating a shuffling rhythm that upholds the ideals of the song’s theme.

Listen to ‘It’s Been A Long Day’ below:

Of the single, Harper said in a press release: “This song was written pre and post a breakup in 2020. It was a way to tell someone that I loved them… and I didn’t know if I was doing enough to really tell them.

“In the end I became so overwhelmed and unwell during a six month period that I convinced myself that music was a lost cause, and the complete loss of identity resulted in the breakdown of the relationship.

“I’ve got something to say, was trying to say all the things I felt for her at once. In the end, after the breakup, the final lines of the song are – I really loved you.”

Spacey Jane – who just wrapped up a national headline tour – will release their second studio album ‘Here Comes Everybody’ on June 10.

The follow-up to 2020’s debut album ‘Sunlight’, the Fremantle indie outfit have already dropped three singles from the album – ‘Lots Of Nothing’, ‘Lunchtime’ and ‘Sitting Up’.

The two former singles saw Spacey Jane chart highly in the triple j Hottest 100 of 2021, coming in at numbers 3 and 12 respectively.