Spacey Jane say their second album is “almost completely” written

Spacey Jane have revealed their second album is “almost completely” written.

Speaking to triple j on air following their Like A Version performance this morning, frontman Caleb Harper let the news slip when asked about the band’s plans for 2021.

“We’ve actually recorded a few tracks off it already, and we are about to start recording the rest of it,” he said.

Advertisement

“As to when it’s coming out, I have no idea. I’m the wrong person to ask about that but that’s on the way and also we are about to announce (hopefully) some pretty big east coast dates coming up very soon. It’ll be our first full tour announcement since like February last year.”

Any new tour dates would join several festival appearances already announced for this year. The band are set to perform at Summer Sounds in Melbourne with RAT!Hammock on March 4, HyperFest in Perth this Saturday (January 30), the inaugural Play on the Plains festival in Deniliquin on March 7 and more.

In an interview with NME last year, Harper mentioned they had spent time in the studio in June and said the lack of touring could influence new material.

“We might be thinking of it less in that capacity – less of how it’s going to be live, less of a rock show and maybe the songs for what they are. We can’t help but be influenced by that live aspect while we’re always playing live. That would go away a little bit and that could be cool,” he said.

This morning, Spacey Jane covered The Beatles‘ ‘Here Comes The Sun’ for Like A Version. They also spoke about ‘Booster Seat’s Hottest 100 success.

Advertisement

“We had such a fun day just hanging out with some mates at our pool party and honestly it was a pretty emotional afternoon,” bassist Peppa Lane said. “When we heard that we got #2 I definitely shed some tears.”