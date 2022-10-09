Spacey Jane share concert film shot in Melbourne

Spacey Jane have released a full-length concert film, Live In Melbourne From Reunion Park, making it available to stream for free on YouTube.

As implied by its title, the film was shot at Melbourne’s open-air pop-up venue, Reunion Park, where Spacey Jane performed two shows in the same day on March 19. The film was directed by Tim O’Keefe – who led a team of four cinematographers (in addition to himself) – with sound handled by Jeremy Beste, Dave Parkin and Miro Mackie.

The setlist features a total of 15 songs – nine from their debut album (2020’s ‘Sunlight’), three from this year’s ‘Here Comes Everybody’, two from their debut EP (2017’s ‘No Way To Treat An Animal’) and one from its follow-up (2018’s ‘In The Sight’ EP). A preview of the film came on Tuesday (October 6), when the band released their performance clip of LP2 single ‘Lots Of Nothing’.

Have a look at the film below, then see an itemised setlist:

Spacey Jane played:

1. ‘Weightless’

2. ‘Lots Of Nothing’

3. ‘Good Grief’

4. ‘Sawteeth’

5. ‘Lunchtime’

6. ‘Straightfaced’

7. ‘Feeding The Family’

8. ‘Wasted On Me’

9. ‘Love Me Like I Haven’t Changed;

10. ‘Head Cold’

11. ‘Sitting Up’

12. ‘Skin’

13. ‘Booster Seat’

14. ‘Thrills’

15. ‘Good For You’

Spacey Jane are just a day out from kicking off their North American tour in support of ‘Here Comes Everybody’. With special guest Joe P in tow for the full run, they’ll perform 24 shows between Monday October 10 and Wednesday November 9.

Following that run, the band will embark on a short run of Australian festivals. They’ll perform at all dates of the touring Spilt Milk and Falls festivals, as well as Lost Paradise on New South Wales’ Central Coast, and Heaps Good in Adelaide. From there, they’ll head to the UK and Europe for a leg of 13 shows next February.

‘Here Comes Nothing’ was released back in June via AWAL and earned a four-star review from NME. In addition to ‘Lots Of Nothing’, it featured the singles ‘Lunchtime’, ‘Sitting Up’, ‘It’s Been A Long Day’, ‘Hardlight’ and ‘Pulling Through’.

Back in August, the band released a cover of Paramore‘s ‘The Only Exception’ as part of the Spotify Singles series.