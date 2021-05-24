Spacey Jane share live performance of ‘Skin’

Spacey Jane have shared a live rendition of their track ‘Skin’, performed at the recent Summer Sounds concert series in Melbourne.

‘Skin’ is lifted from the Fremantle band’s debut studio album, ‘Sunlight’, released last year. The clip sees the band performing at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl earlier this year, which also coincided with their ‘Sunlight’ national tour.

Watch the performance below:

Spacey Jane’s national tour is still currently underway, with forthcoming shows in Sydney and Sunshine Coast. The band are also concurrently touring with the regional New South Wales festival Next Exit, alongside Ocean Alley, Dear Seattle, Merci, Mercy and CLEWS.

NME gave ‘Sunlight’ a four-star review upon its release, writing that the record is full of “festival-ready songs that embrace a freewheeling joy”.

“As huge as Spacey Jane sound on ‘Sunlight’, it’s never at the expense of their heartfelt honesty. All the jagged edges of conflicting genres are somehow smoothed out under their command and there’s not a moment of their ambitious vision that feels uncomfortable.”

The album’s hit single ‘Booster Seat’ earned Spacey Jane the Number Two spot on the 2020 triple j Hottest 100, and top Australian act overall. In addition to ‘Booster Seat’ and ‘Skin’, their songs ‘Straightfaced’ and ‘Weightless’ made the chart.