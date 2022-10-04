Spacey Jane share ‘Lots Of Nothing’ live video, announce UK and European tour for 2023

Spacey Jane have shared a live video for ‘Lots Of Nothing’ – the lead single from their recent second album, ‘Here Comes Everybody’ – alongside the news of a UK and European tour for early next year.

The clip was shot at Melbourne’s Reunion Park, where Spacey Jane performed two shows in the same day back in March. The band had one of those sets professionally filmed, with the full recording set to be released as a concert film this Friday (October 7). The film was directed by Tim O’Keefe, with sound handled by Jeremy Beste, Dave Parkin and Miro Mackie.

The band’s UK and European tour will start in Dublin on February 5, with the following week set to see them roll through Glasgow, Manchester, London, Southampton and Bristol. They’ll round the UK stint up in Birmingham on February 13, before heading to Europe for shows in Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Berlin and Cologne. Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10am local time this Friday – find them here.

The run will follow a handful of Australian festival appearances – Spacey Jane will perform at all dates on the touring Spilt Milk and Falls festivals, as well as Lost Paradise on New South Wales’ Central Coast, and Heaps Good in Adelaide.

Next week, the band will begin a sprawling tour of North America. With special guest Joe P in tow for the full run, they’ll perform 24 shows between October 10 and November 9. See all the dates for that run here, with tickets for the few shows yet to sell out available here.

Spacey Jane are currently touring in support of ‘Here Comes Everybody’, which arrived back in June via AWAL and earned a four-star review from NME. In addition to ‘Lots Of Nothing’, it featured the singles ‘Lunchtime’, ‘Sitting Up’, ‘It’s Been A Long Day’, ‘Hardlight’ and ‘Pulling Through’.

Back in August, the band released a cover of Paramore‘s ‘The Only Exception’ as part of the Spotify Singles series.

Spacey Jane’s 2023 UK and European tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Sunday 5 – Dublin, Academy

Tuesday 7 – Glasgow, SWG3

Wednesday 8 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

Friday 10 – London, Roundhouse

Saturday 11 – Southampton, Engine Room

Sunday 12 – Bristol, SWX

Monday 13 – Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

Thursday 16 – Paris, Le Petit Bain

Friday 17 – Brussels, Orangerie

Sunday 19 – Amsterdam, Melkweg Max

Tuesday 21 – Hamburg, Knust

Wednesday 22 – Berlin, Saachen

Friday 24 – Cologne, Luxor