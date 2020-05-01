Spacey Jane share new single ‘Straightfaced’

Fremantle four-piece Spacey Jane have today (May 1) released new single ‘Straightfaced’, from their upcoming debut album, ‘Sunlight’, out June 12.

In a press statement regarding the song, Spacey Jane singer Caleb Harper said he wrote ‘Straightfaced’ prior to a breakup that lasted six months. “It was a powerful reference point for me throughout the months of heartache,” he said, “[and] a good consolidation of feelings amongst a wave of emotions.”

Listen to ‘Straightfaced’ below:

Dates on the band’s planned Australia/NZ tour have largely been cancelled or postponed. amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Harper said “it sucks that we can’t be touring right now but we’re just happy to be safe and healthy, and keeping cautiously optimistic about getting back out there as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

“Releasing the album is really giving us something to look forward to, and hopefully other people feel the same about it!”

The new single follows singles ‘Skin’, released in February of this year, as well as ‘Head Cold’, ‘Good Grief’ and ‘Good For You’. The latter single charted at #80 in triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2019. The full ‘Sunlight’ tracklist is below.

‘Straightfaced’ is available now from all usual platforms. Pre-order ‘Sunlight’ here, out Friday June 12.

‘Sunlight’ – Spacey Jane tracklist

1. Good For You

2. Head Cold

3. Skin

4. Good Grief

5. Wasted On Me

6. Booster Seat

7. Love Me Like I Haven’t

8. Weightless

9. Straightfaced

10. Trucks

11. Hanging

12. Sunlight