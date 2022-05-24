Spacey Jane, Skegss, Vera Blue and more announced for 2022 Day Trip festival

Spacey Jane have been announced to headline this year’s Day Trip festival, which is set to make its return to North Queensland this August.

Billed high with the Perth indie-rockers are Skegss, Vera Blue and Winston Surfshirt, while Alice Ivy, Benson, Hood Rich, Latifa Tee and Comfort Royale round out the rest of the live line-up. New York DJ CID will be the sole overseas act playing this year’s festival, with DJs from local groups Otherwise and Very Casual also booked to play sets.

The festival will take place at Central Park in Townsville on August 20. Set to host 5,000 people, it marks a major step up from the debut edition of Day Trip in 2021, which was hosted at the 2,500-capacity Townsville Turf Club.

A local addition to the festival’s bill – joining the fray via triple j Unearthed – will be announced in the weeks leading up to it. In the meantime, tickets for Day Trip 2022 go on sale at 7am this Thursday (May 26), with a pre-sale kicking off at the same time tomorrow (May 25). Find tickets, and sign up to access the pre-sale, here.

In a press statement, promoter Jake Reid said: “After the success of last year’s Day Trip, we wanted to really build on the experience to deliver a bigger line up in a beautiful setting. Central Park is the perfect location for a music festival as it really captures the best of Townsville.”

Spacey Jane’s set at Day Trip will mark their first time performing in North Queensland. It comes in support of their forthcoming second album, ‘Here Comes Everybody’, which is due out on June 24. The band announced a national tour for it last week, alongside the release of new single ‘Hardlight’.

They’ve shared four other singles from the album thus far: ‘Lots Of Nothing’ and ‘Lunchtime’ in 2021, ‘Sitting Up’ back in February and ‘It’s Been A Long Day’ last month. Before the year’s end, Spacey Jane will also perform at Spilt Milk and Falls Festival.