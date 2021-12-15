Spacey Jane announce Sydney and Newcastle shows for 2022

Spacey Jane have announced their first Australian headline dates for next year, with the Fremantle quintet set to perform two shows in New South Wales come February.

The band will play at Newcastle’s Bar on the Hill on February 17, following it up with a performance at Village Green in Sydney on February 19. Joining the band for both dates will be RAT!hammock and Becca Hatch. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (December 16) at 10am AEDT.

Advertisement

Spacey Jane are currently readying their second album, the follow-up to their 2020 debut LP ‘Sunlight’. The band revealed a few months ago that recording was complete, and they’ve released two singles from the album this year – ‘Lots of Nothing’ in June and ‘Lunchtime’ in October.

Speaking to NME about the forthcoming LP earlier this year, frontman Caleb Harper said fans could expect a more “textural” approach on album two, adding that the band explored electronic and ambient sounds.

Harper also explained that “figuring out what to do with life, and the anxiety of that late teens/early twenties period” shaped his songwriting on the album.

“People have this idea that you’re supposed to be really happy and it’s the best time of your life, and it can be. But also it can be really hard,” he added. “When you do feel shit, when you do struggle with mental health, anxiety or the stress of not knowing what to do with your life, you often feel quite alone and ostracised.”

Last month, Spacey Jane won Song of the Year at the 2021 ARIA Awards, receiving the publicly-voted honour for their ‘Sunlight’ standout ‘Booster Seat’.