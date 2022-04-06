Sparks to reissue five albums on vinyl and share rare track ‘It’s A Sparks Show’

Sparks are reissuing five albums on vinyl and have shared a rare track, ‘It’s A Sparks Show’ – check that out below.

The brothers are re-releasing five albums from 2000-2009: 2000’s ‘Balls’, 2002’s ‘Lil’ Beethoven’, 2006’s ‘Hello Young Lovers’, 2008’s ‘Exotic Creatures of the Deep’, and 2009’s ‘The Seduction of Ingmar Bergman’.

The albums, which have all been re-mastered, will be available on vinyl and CD this spring, and each release comes with new bonus material. It’s the first time ‘Balls’ has been pressed on vinyl.

The reissues of ‘Balls’, ‘Lil’ Beethoven’ and ‘Hello Young Lovers’ are out April 29, while ‘Exotic Creatures Of The Deep’ and ‘The Seduction of Ingmar Bergman’ will arrive on May 17.

You can listen to ‘It’s A Sparks Show’ here:

Last month, Edgar Wright’s documentary film about Sparks won Best Music Film at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

“We’re so honoured to be given the finger by NME,” Russel Mael said while accepting the award remotely. “Thanks to the great director Edgar Wright and the whole team who made this wonderful film,” he added.

His brother Ron Mael, also shared his “thank you”, noting that he was “deeply appreciative of this award” before throwing up a celebratory middle finger. Watch their video acceptance speech in full above.

Wright added on stage that he wanted to thank NME for the award and “for making me a Sparks fan”, as “in the days before the internet” he used the publication to track Sparks’ success.

“Thanks to Ron and Russel Mael from Sparks,” he went on. “Genuine icons, they’ve been going in the business for 50 years and they’re not done yet, they’re still going. Here’s to the next 50 years of Sparks.”

In a four-star review of The Sparks Brothers, NME’s Lou Thomas said that Wright “brought the infectious fun of his [scripted] films to the job”. He added: “You can even hear his laughter in some of the interviews and it’s likely most viewers will feel similarly joyful after watching.”

The film is available to stream on Netflix now.