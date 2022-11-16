Speed share new single ‘One Blood We Bleed’ ahead of sold-out shows

Speed have shared a new stand-alone single, ‘One Blood We Bleed’, ahead of their sold-out run of shows in December.

The song, which was premiered on triple j’s Good Nights program last night (November 15), serves as the follow-up to the band’s debut EP, ‘Gang Called Speed’, which was released in June. Listen to the track below:

The track arrives a day after the band were announced as the support act for Turnstile at their Laneway sideshows, taking place at the Metro Theatre in Sydney and the Northcote Theatre in Melbourne next February. Tickets for the shows will go on pre-sale tomorrow morning (November 17) from 11am local time.

Prior to that, the band will play four final shows for 2022 next month. The first is set to take place at the Great Club in the band’s hometown of Sydney, on December 1. The sold-out show will also feature Posseshot, Fukhed, Mulalo, Histamine and Ptwiggs on the bill.

The following week will see the band head to Victoria with fellow Sydney band Joke’s On You (J.O.Y.). The two bands will play at The Evelyn in Melbourne on December 9 and Volta in Ballarat on December 10. Smash Brothers and Babyface Mal will support at the former show, while Instance and Informant will complete the bill at the latter. The Melbourne show is sold out, while limited tickets for Ballarat can be found via Oztix.

Lastly, on Friday December 16, the band will play a co-headlining show with producer Mall Grab at the Cambridge Hotel in Newcastle. Downside, C.T.R.B., Mauler, Claire O’Brien and Anika are set to join them for the show. A pre-sale for the show will be held this Friday (November 18), which can be signed up for here.