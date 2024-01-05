Spice Girls’ 30th anniversary to be celebrated with new Royal Mail stamp collection

Spice Girls‘ 30th anniversary is to be celebrated with a special new collection of official Royal Mail stamps.

The legendary girl band are celebrating three decades together, and follow recent stamp collections from Iron Maiden last year and The Rolling Stones in 2022.

The 12-stamp collection will chronicle some of the group’s most important live performances, both together and solo.

They include the band’s performance at the 1997 BRIT Awards, their closing ceremony performance at the London 2012 Olympic Games, Victoria Beckham performing during the Return of the Spice Girls Tour at Madison Square Garden in New York City in 2008 and Emma Bunton performing at Wembley Stadium in London, 1998.

See a range of the stamps below.

In celebration of 30 years of Spice Girls, @RoyalMail are issuing a set of 15 special stamps featuring iconic imagery from throughout our 30 years as a band 💌 Check out the collection and pre-order now: https://t.co/WAQIrycoJw pic.twitter.com/A9azlXsJwh — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) January 5, 2024

Last year, Geri Halliwell opened up about the possibility that a full Spice Girls reunion could take place around their 30th anniversary.

“For me, the Spice Girls belongs to the whole world – I’m really proud of that and I love being with the girls,” she began (via The News).

“But I think, when I engage with something – it’s like any project is like children – I want to give it my 150 per cent,” she added, explaining that she is currently developing a character for her debut children’s book named Rosie Frost.

Although seemingly reluctant to promise any hopes of a full-blown reunion with fellow members Victoria Beckham, Melanie C, Mel B, and Emma Bunton anytime soon, Halliwell did say that the prospect of a reunion at another time is still on the cards.

Back in May, the members also piqued the interest of fans after they hinted that a mystery project was in the works, featuring all five original members.

At the time, Scary Spice (aka Mel B) revealed that the group were putting the finishing touches on a new project, and that it would be something that fans will love.

In other news, Spice Girls released an alternative never-seen-before music video in celebration of their ’90s smash hit ‘Stop’, and Mel B alluded to the band performing at this year’s Glastonbury – a rumour which was later quashed by Mel C, who said the event would not be occurring due to schedule conflicts.