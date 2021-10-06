Spice Girls launch 25th anniversary merch as part of new global deal

Spice Girls have launched new merchandise as part of a fresh deal with Universal Music Group’s (UMG) Bravado division.

The hit ’90s group’s global, multi-year team-up will see Bravado handle their brand, merchandising, direct-to-consumer products and campaigns, touring as well as retail licensing and distribution, as Music Week reports.

News of the deal comes ahead of Spice Girls marking the 25th anniversary of their debut album ‘Spice’, which was released in 1996. Curated by the band, ‘Spice25’ will arrive on October 29 as a 2CD set inside an A5 hardback book.

Now, the first line of new merch – dubbed ‘Wannabe 25’ – has landed on the group’s official website. Fans can get their hands on a special mug, anniversary hoodie and a distressed vintage ‘Wanabee’ T-shirt. Prices range between £12-£50.

According to Music Week, Spice Girls’ deal with Bravado marks the first time that licensing rights across all channels have been assigned to a single partner in two decades. Together they will deliver new products and capsule collections globally to retailers.

“We are so excited to be working with Bravado again, especially in this our 25th anniversary year and are looking forward to collaborating with the team,” Spice Girls said in a joint statement.

Richelle Parham, president of global e-commerce and business development at UMG, explained: “We are thrilled to partner with the Spice Girls, to create new and exciting product lines and to expand the band’s connection directly with their loyal superfans.

“We will also engage with our global retail partners to bring their iconic brand, style and empowering message to fans and stores internationally. Bravado will work closely with UMG operations around the world on the launch of Spice 25 and beyond, to expand their legacy and cultural impact for years to come.”

Rachel Redfearn, VP A&R and brand management at Bravado, said that the group’s “impact on popular culture cannot be overestimated”, adding: “They stand for positivity, inclusion, bravery and diversity. All delivered in a bold, fun and energetic package.”

Redfearn went on to say that the collaboration will allow Spice Girls and their fans to “truly celebrate their legendary status”.

Speaking previously about the quarter-century milestone, Mel B – aka Scary Spice – explained: “All I ever wanted was to be accepted and to make everyone around me – gay, straight, brown, black, shy or loud like me – to feel they can celebrate who they are and to be free to be themselves.

“All I hope – 25 years on – is that message has been heard loud and clear. It’s true that in the end love IS all you need so I thank everyone who has ever bought a Spice Girls record or stood in the rain to greet us or got dressed up in pink, in a tracksuit, a ginger wig, a leopard print catsuit or put on Vic’s iconic pout!”

Spice Girls embarked on a UK reunion tour in 2019, with Emma Bunton – aka Baby Spice – saying this summer that she was “sure” they would hit the road once again post-coronavirus pandemic.