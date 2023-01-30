Spice Girls rumoured to reunite for King Charles’ Coronation

The Spice Girls are rumoured to be reforming for a special performance at the coronation of King Charles, according to reports.

Via a story in The Sun, the group are reportedly central to plans for the three-day celebration due to take place in May.

If the reunion happens, it will be the first time all five singers – including Victoria Beckham – will have performed together since the 2012 closing ceremony of the Olympics.

Advertisement

The newspaper reports that the group were “seriously pondering” the offer to take part in the event after organisers were “keen” to secure the group as the “star signing” for the event.

Mel B recently hinted at an upcoming announcement involving all five original members, saying: “I am probably going to get told off. It is a project that we’re very excited about. It will be all five of us.”

Melanie C also recently gave an update on the status of a potential 25th-anniversary tour after reports emerged late last year about a possible live comeback in 2023. “I wish I could say there were shows coming. But I can’t, sadly,” Mel C told BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball.

“We do want to do shows, they’re just not arranged yet.” She continued: “We’re constantly talking, trying to work it out and make it work for everybody. But that, yeah, that’s my number one wish.”

Beckham took part in the Spice Girls’ 2007/2008 reunion tour but was absent for the group’s 2019 ‘Spice World’ tour, explaining that she would “rather concentrate on my family and my company”.

Advertisement

Chisholm’s recent comments echo ones she made back in early 2021, saying at the time she thought Beckham was “coming around” to the idea of rejoining the group.

NME has reached out to representatives of The Spice Girls for comment.