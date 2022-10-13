Spice Girls share new version of ‘Spice Up Your Life’ video with unseen footage

Spice Girls have shared a new version of their 1997 video for ‘Spice Up Your Life’, featuring previously unseen footage.

The video release comes as part of the celebrations around the forthcoming reissue of the girl group’s second album ‘Spiceworld’, which will honour its 25th anniversary next month.

The new clip has been created entirely from unseen footage from the original video shoot for ‘Spice Up Your Life’, with the Spice Girls’ team, UMR and Bring It All Back’s Chris Fox all collaborating on the video.

You can watch the new version of the Spice Girls’ ‘Spice Up Your Life’ video below.

Commenting on the forthcoming re-release of ‘Spiceworld’, Spice Girls said in a recent statement: “The ‘Spiceworld’ era was such a fun time for us; we’d just had a number one album with Spice, we were travelling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album AND we had our very own movie! Who would’ve thought it?

“It’s crazy to think that 25 years have passed.”

You can see the tracklist for ‘Spiceworld 25’, which was curated by the band themselves, below.

‘Spice Up Your Life’ ‘Stop’ ‘Too Much’ ‘Saturday Night Divas’ ‘Never Give Up On The Good Times’ ‘Move Over’ ‘Do It’ ‘Denying’ ‘Viva Forever’ ‘The Lady Is A Vamp’ ‘Step To Me’ (7” Mix) ‘Outer Space Girls’ ‘Walk Of Life’ ‘Step To Me’ (Demo Version) ‘Too Much’ (Live In Toronto, July 1998) ‘Stop’ (Live In Madrid, March 1998) ‘Move Over’ (Live In Istanbul, October 1997) ‘Spice Up Your Life’ (Live In Arnhem, March 1998) ‘Viva Forever’ (Live In Manchester, April 1998) ‘Spice Up Your Life’ (Morales Radio Mix) ‘Stop’ (Morales Remix Edit) ‘Too Much’ (SoulShock & Karlin Remix) ‘Viva Forever’ (John Themis Ambient Mix) ‘Step To Me’ (Extended Mix) ‘Spice Girls Party Mix’

Earlier this month, Mel C said that she and Mel B are pushing for the group to start performing again, and are attempting to convince Posh Spice – AKA Victoria Beckham – to rejoin the fold.