Watch the Spice Girls’ never-seen-before alternative music video ‘Stop’

Spice Girls have released an alternative never-seen-before music video in celebration of their ’90s smash hit ‘Stop”s 25th anniversary.

‘Stop’ turned 25 on March 9 and was the third single from the band’s second studio album, ‘Spiceworld’.

In the original music video, we saw the Spice Girls knock on each others’ doors before dancing the iconic dance sequence in the middle of the street and putting on a performance at the local community hall. The new never-before-seen footage shows the group performing the track in the middle of the street on the day of the shoot.

‘Stop’ was written during the band’s time on-set of their film Spice World. It was the Spice Girls’ only single to not go to Number One and end their consecutive six-song streak during their original tenure.

In 2019, Spice Girls announced on Twitter that their quintessential music videos would all be remastered to 4K to keep up with modern visuals, and the alternative version of ‘Stop’ is no different.

The band previously released an alternative video for ‘Spice Up Your Life’ in honour of its 25th anniversary.

In other news, Mel B alluded to the band performing at Glastonbury 2023 on The Big Narstie Show, saying that she’d love to do a special performance at Worthy Farm. However, Mel C then announced that the band won’t be able to do Glasto due to schedule conflicts.

“We would love to do Glasto,” she said. It just doesn’t fit with the current plan with the girls. We do want to get back on stage – everything is up in the air.”

Meanwhile, Spice Girls also featured on an official playlist to mark King Charles’ upcoming coronation.