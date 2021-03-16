‘Spicks and Specks’ announces premiere date for new series

The new season of beloved music quiz show, Spicks and Specks, will premiere on April 18.

The ten-episode series will air on ABC1 at 7.40pm Sundays. It will feature the show’s original lineup of host Adam Hills and team captains Myf Warhurst and Alan Brough.

For its new season, Spicks and Specks will welcome a range of musical guests, including G-Flip, Missy Higgins, The Teskey Brothers, Vika & Linda and Alice Skye. Comedians Anne Edmonds, Luke McGregor, Nazeem Hussain, Dilruk Jayasinha, Denise Scott, Frank Woodley and Dave O’Neil will also make appearances.

Watch a preview of the upcoming series below:

“Some people made Banana Bread in Lockdown. We made a new series of Spicks and Specks,” Adam Hills said in a press statement.

“Not only did it give us all an excuse to get out of the house, it gave us a chance to showcase a new breed of Australian Musicians and Comedians, while also catching up with some old favourites.

“I’m so proud of the shows we made last year, and I can’t wait for the rest of Australia to see them”.

A press release teases that the reboot will introduce new games to the show, and is also set to feature live performances.

The upcoming season will be the first full new series of Spicks and Specks since 2014. In the years since, a handful of specials have aired, with the most recent focusing on the music of the 2010s. The episode premiered in December and featured special guests Vance Joy and Kate Miller-Heidke.