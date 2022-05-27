‘Spicks and Specks’ is returning to ABC for a new season

ABC has confirmed that music quiz show Spicks and Specks will be returning to the broadcaster for another full ten-episode season this year.

Rumours of the programme’s return have been circling for some time, with the ABC finally confirming the news yesterday (May 26). It’ll be the first full new season with a live audience, after lockdowns in Melbourne kept fans out of the taping for last year’s episodes.

The show — hosted by comedian Adam Hills, with team captains Myf Warhurst and Alan Brough — doesn’t have a release date yet, but will be screening on ABC TV later in the year.

Last year, the ABC welcomed back Spicks and Specks for its first full season since 2014. Despite the lack of live audience, a number of musical guests and comedians appeared on the show, including The Teskey Brothers, Alice Skye, G Flip, Vika and Linda, Missy Higgins, Nazeem Hussain, Luke McGregor and more.

Speaking to NME about filming during a time of COVID-19 restrictions, Hills said: “The hurdles were immense… We couldn’t book any guests from outside of Melbourne… Anyone that managed to make a TV show during lockdown deserves a medal.”

Prior to its 2021 return, the show had been resurrected for a number of specials, including a 2020 episode on music of the 2010s, with guests Kate Miller-Heidke and Vance Joy.