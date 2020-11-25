‘Spicks and Specks’ to return for full series with original line-up

Beloved music quiz show Spicks and Specks will return for a full series in 2021.

The reboot will feature the original series’ host, Adam Hills, as well as its team captains, Alan Brough and Myf Warhurst.

ABC TV, the network on which Spicks and Specks originally aired, made the announcement today (November 25). The 10-episode series’ premiere date is yet to be revealed.

In April, host Adam Hills discussed the possibility of a Spicks and Specks reboot on The Green Room with Neil Griffiths podcast.

“There was talk of doing a series of ten at some point this year,” he said.

Hills went on to explain that his commitments with the subsequently cancelled Paralympic Games put a halt on proceedings.

Spicks and Specks most recently appeared on Australian screens earlier this year, airing 1990s and 2000s specials in February and April respectively.

On November 20, it was announced that the series would broadcast a 2010s special on December 20. Hills, Warhurst and Brough will be joined by musical guests Kate Miller-Heidke and Vance Joy for the special, as well as comedians Claire Hooper and Luke McGregor.

Spicks and Specks first went off the air in 2011 after seven seasons. A short-lived remake premiered in 2014, hosted by Josh Earl and featuring Ella Hooper and Adam Richard as team captains.