‘Spicks and Specks’ to return for special on the music of the 2010s

Beloved ABC music quiz show Spicks and Specks will return in December for a new special on the music of the 2010s.

It’s the fourth and final in a series of special episodes that have aired intermittently since last year, which each focused on one of the last three decades.

Kate Miller-Heidke and Vance Joy will be the musical panelists, while comedians Claire Hooper and Luke McGregor will also guest. As always, the show will be hosted by Adam Hills and feature team leaders Myf Warhurst and Alan Brough.

The new special will air on Sunday December 20 from 7:40pm AEDT.

Earlier this year, Hills confirmed that he had held talks with the ABC about filming another ten episode series this year. He said that his schedule has been freed up by the coronavirus pandemic, which would make filming a series easier.

“There was talk of doing a series of ten at some point this year, but then I had to juggle that around The Last Leg and the Paralympics. And now, the Paralympics have been cancelled as well, or postponed, so there’s definitely a possibility [of more Spicks and Specks episodes],” he said.

The third special, focussing on the 2000s, featured musical guests Nic Cester of Jet and Ella Hooper from Killing Heidi when it aired in April.