Beastie Boys will collaborate with Spike Jonze once more as the award-winning filmmaker is releasing a photo book that focuses on the iconic trio.

The pair’s creative partnership goes back decades and has spawned a series of classic album covers, a memoir, a stage show, and of course numerous classic music videos, including ‘Sabotage’ and ‘Sure Shot’.

The upcoming book entitled simply Beastie Boys marks Jonze’s first-ever book of photography. The 256-page book contains over two hundred of the Academy Award-winning director’s personal photos shot during his time spent with the the Beasties.

From their first collaborations in the early 90s to the cover of 1999’s greatest hits album ‘The Sound of Science’, everything in the book is redefined via “the candid, the unexpected, the behind-the-scenes, and the real” images.

Jonze penned the book’s afterword while Beastie Boys members Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Mike “Mike D” Diamond have also contributed new text to it.

The official summary reads: “The first book of photography to be published by the Academy Award-winning film director and photographer Spike Jonze. Will appeal to every fan of Beastie Boys and golden-era hip hop, as well as photography and Spike Jonze’s own focused audiences.

“When they met for the first time in Los Angeles in 1993, the Beastie Boys and Spike Jonze were rising stars of their respective fields–the golden ages of both east coast hip hop and MTV. Immediately a connection formed between the three MCs and the young filmmaker, which has lasted throughout their careers.”

It continues: “Twenty-five years later, this book collects for the first time more than two hundred of Spike Jonze’s personal photographs of his time spent with the Beastie Boys. Edited and with an afterword by Jonze, and including new texts by the Beastie Boys themselves Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz, this book shows the greatest act of the hip hop generation in their truest colors as only a close friend could see them–from going on stage at Lollapalooza to writing together at Mike D’s apartment; getting into character for a video to dressing up as old men to hit the basketball court; recording an album in the studio in Los Angeles to goofing around the streets of New York.

“From the music video for Sabotage to the cover of the Sounds of Science album, Spike Jonze is responsible for some of the most iconic images of the band ever made–but here, the emphasis is on the candid, the unexpected, the behind-the-scenes, and the real.”

The hardcover of Beastie Boys is due out March 17th via Rizzoli and can be pre-ordered here.

Meanwhile, a new Beastie Boys documentary premiered online early last year, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their album ‘Ill Communication’.

The pioneering New York group’s fourth studio album featured such tracks as ‘Sure Shot’, ‘Sabotage’ and ‘Get It Together’, and is widely considered by fans to be a key release in their back catalogue.