Post Malone, Peach PRC, Tkay Maidza and more announced for Spilt Milk 2023

Spilt Milk has announced its line-up for 2023, led by Post Malone and Dom Dolla.

Announced today (July 4), Spilt Milk revealed that this year’s festival will feature performances from the likes of Aitch, Budjerah, Latto and more. Also performing are past NME cover stars Peach PRC and Tkay Maidza. Check out the complete line-up below.

Spilt Milk is scheduled to take place between late November and early December this year in Canberra, Gold Coast, Ballarat and Perth. The festival will take over Canberra on November 25, before taking place in Gold Coast on November 26. On December 2, Spilt Milk will venture to Ballarat, before closing its run of shows in Perth on December 3.

Pre-sales begins Tuesday, July 11th at 8am local time), while general sales begin Thursday, July 13th at 8am local time. Tickets can be purchased here.

Spilt Milk’s 2023 line-up is:

Post Malone

Dom Dolla

Aitch

Budjerah

Chris Lake

Cub Sport

David Kushner

Dermot Kennedy

Djanaba

Grentperez

Jessie Murph

Lastlines

Latto

Lime Cordiale

May-A

Mincy

Ocean Alley

Pacific Avenue

PartiBoi69

Peach PRC

Poolclvb

Redhook

Royel Otis

The Buoys

The Dreggs

Tia Gostelow

Tkay Maidza

Spilt Milk’s 2023 line-up comes just days after Post Malone announced his return to Australia for the second time this year. In January and February, he opened for the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ stadium tour, but will now be bringing a full headlining tour to Australia.

NME was at last year’s Spilt Milk event in Canberra, with Ellie Robinson giving it a five-star review. Check out highlights from last year’s Spilt Milk – including Flume, Steve Lacey, Ninajirachi and more – here.