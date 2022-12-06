Spilt Milk attendee in Canberra dies from meningococcal

An 18-year-old woman, who attended this year’s Spilt Milk festival in Canberra, has died from meningococcal.

As reported by The Canberra Times, the unnamed woman was a year 12 graduate from the NSW South Coast, who’d attended Spilt Milk with friends to celebrate the end of their schooling. It’s not explicitly said that she contracted the rare disease at the festival, which took place at the Exhibition Park on Saturday November 26. However last weekend, ACT Health issued a public alert imploring punters to be wary of its symptoms.

As detailed by NSW Health, meningococcal disease is “a serious illness that usually causes meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord) and/or septicaemia (blood poisoning)”.

Symptoms of meningococcal can include a sudden onset of fever, headaches, neck stiffness, joint pain, a rash of red-purple spots or bruises, sensitivity to bright lights, nausea and vomiting. It’s noted that young children may experience “less specific symptoms”, but theirs specifically include irritability, difficulty walking, high-pitched crying and a refusal to eat.

Noting that the groups most susceptible to meningococcal are children under five and people aged 15-25, the ACT’s chief health officer, Dr Kerryn Coleman, said in a statement last weekend: “People can carry meningococcal bacteria in their throats and not have symptoms, but pass it on to close contacts. If you suspect symptoms of meningococcal disease, please seek medical review immediately.”

In a statement shared with The Canberra Times, a spokesperson for ACT Health said that while the organisation “is not aware of any other cases connected to Spilt Milk”, people who attended the festival should remain vigilant of any potential symptoms, and “seek medical review if they occur”.

The woman’s death was confirmed on Monday (December 5); she had been undergoing treatment at Canberra Hospital in the days prior. It’s not been said what strain of meningococcal she died from; however, Karen Quick – CEO of Meningitis Centre Australia – noted to The Canberra Times that she had not been vaccinated against meningococcal strain B, the only one not included in the free vaccine offered to year 10 students.

At the present, ACT high schoolers are issued a vaccine for the meningococcal serogroups A, C, W and Y. A separate vaccine for meningococcal B carries a typical price tag of $130. Quick has advocated for that vaccine to included on the NSW and National Immunisation Plans, offering the view that “no child should go without because their parents can’t afford it”.

According to Quick, one in 10 people with meningococcal will die from the disease, while one in four will be made permanently disabled. She elaborated: “That can be anything from loss of limbs to scarring. [It] can be loss of hearing, loss of sight, epilepsy, cerebral palsy, extreme fatigue. For many people, it’s a lifelong disability. Some people need 24-hour support for the rest of their lives.”

Although vaccines have rendered meningococcal a very rare disease, Quick pointed out that “there’s been well over 100 cases this year in Australia”. She continued: “We’ve got to start thinking about it. We’ve got to start protecting our kids.”

Quick singled out the summer months as a significantly risky time for the spread of meningococcal, particularly among young adults. “All the music festivals are happening [at this time of the year],” she said. “They share drinks, and they’re all close up to each other. And that’s the way it should be: they’re teenagers, they should be having fun. But they need to be really aware that it is a high risk situation.”

This year’s Splendour In The Grass festival also saw an outbreak of meningococcal, with at least three cases reported.

Meanwhile, it was reported last week that CanTEST (Canberra’s government-backed drug-testing service) was forced to turn people away on the day of Spilt Milk due to overwhelming demand. Researchers collected and tested 106 samples – almost double what they’d been presented with in the clinic’s first month of opening back in July.

The same day, one of the paddocks used as a car park at the venue caught fire early in the afternoon, leading to one punter being injured and several cars damaged.