Spinal Tap to stage virtual reunion for Democrats fundraiser

Spinal Tap are set to stage a virtual reunion later this month.

The minds behind the iconic 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap – Rob Reiner, Harry Shearer, Michael McKean and Christopher Guest – will reprise their roles for the online event on October 14.

Hosted by comedian Patton Oswalt, the event will act as a fundraiser for Pennysylvania Democrats ahead of November’s presidential election.

“Every dollar raised goes directly towards ending Trumpism by winning Pennsylvania,” an official invite states.

Announcing today: “This Is Spinal Tap” cast is reuniting to benefit the Democratic Party of Pennsylvania. Join me, Christopher Guest, Harry Shearer and Michael McKean on Oct.14 for a virtual reunion and help @PADems #TakeItToEleven https://t.co/Fw1FuzA89J — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) October 2, 2020

The fictional band’s reunion is being put together by the same team that held the successful Princess Bride reunion last month – which featured stars such as Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Wallace Shawn, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon and Mandy Patinkin.

“Democratic enthusiasm in Pennsylvania is already turned up to eleven — we’re the Keystone State and the key to winning this election. We’re excited to partner with the Spinal Tap team to bring even more energy to power Democratic wins from the State House to the White House,” the Democratic Party’s Jason Henry told The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2018, Harry Shearer reprised his role as Tap’s Derek Smalls to release a new album.

The record features the likes of Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, David Crosby, Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen, Peter Frampton, former Yes member Rick Wakeman, Dweezil Zappa, Joe Satriana and Steve Vai.