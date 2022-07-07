Spinal Taps’ Derek Smalls to perform alongside You Am I in Adelaide this month

Derek Smalls, the bassist of fictional heavy metal group Spinal Tap, will share the stage with You Am I at a concert in Adelaide this month.

The news was confirmed today (June 7) by Harry Shearer, the actor and musician who has portrayed the bassist since Spinal Tap’s inception in 1984. Slated to appear at Her Majesty’s Theatre as part of the Adelaide Guitar Festival, the show will mark Smalls’ first-ever performance in the state.

Advertisement

Titled ‘This Time It’s Personal’, the dual set will see Shearer perform as Smalls alongside fellow rockers You Am I, as part of the former’s Majesty Of Tap festival show. The concert will also follow an Adelaide screening of This Is Spinal Tap, the cult mockumentary film which first popularised the titular band.

Smalls’ performance with You Am I is scheduled for July 23, while the showing of This Is Spinal Tap will hit Mercury CX cinemas the night prior (July 22). Both Shearer and You Am I drummer Russell Hopkinson will host a Q&A session following the screening.

The Adelaide Guitar Festival kicks off tomorrow (June 8) in Elliston and Streaky Bay, before hitting various regional towns across the state. In addition to You Am I and Smalls, the festival will host Jeff Lang, indie folk singer-songwriter Laura Hill and country singer Kelly Menhennett.

‘This Time It’s Personal’ will no doubt include songs from Shearer’s 2018 album ‘Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)’. Released as the debut LP under the Smalls moniker, the album enlisted a host of features including Foo Fighters’ late drummer Taylor Hawkins and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, among others.

Smalls’ Adelaide performance comes amid news of a This Is Spinal Tap sequel. In May, it was announced that Rob Reiner, who appeared as Marty DiBergi in the 1984 original, would direct the much-anticipated follow-up, while Shearer, Christopher Guest and Michael McKean will reprise their roles as the fictional bandmates.

Spinal Tap II will be released on March, 19 2024.