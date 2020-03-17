Splendour In The Grass 2020 postponed due to coronavirus concerns

Splendour In The Grass 2020 has postponed its upcoming 20th anniversary celebrations as a result of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

In a statement released earlier today (March 17), co-founders Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco announced that the three-day music festival, which was set to take place from July 24 to 26 at North Byron Parklands, has been rescheduled to October 23 to 25. The postponement was in response to the recent government ban on “non-essential” mass gatherings, which came into effect on March 16.

“Health and safety is our number one priority,” the statement reads. “After careful consideration and consultation with our artists, crew and stakeholders, in these unpredictable times we have decided, as a precautionary measure, to move Splendour In The Grass 2020 out of the winter months.”

The festival also confirmed that its headliners, Flume, The Strokes and Tyler, The Creator, and other Splendours acts will continue to perform at the new dates. “We are not expecting any major upsets to the lineup thanks to the incredible support of the artists playing Splendour,” they said.

“As this is moving quickly and we work through the detail there will be some programming changes but we are confident that rescheduling to October – a one-off Spring edition of Splendour – is the best way to ensure we present the Splendour experience you all know and love.”

All tickets bought for the July date will still be valid for the new October dates, organisers confirmed. Ticketholders who are no longer able to attend can apply for a refund. More information available on its website here.

Read the full statement from Splendour below.