Splendour In The Grass 2020 reschedules to July 2021

It’s official: Splendour In The Grass will not take place in 2020. The festival will now celebrate its 20th anniversary event over the weekend of July 23-25, 2021.

The festival was originally postponed from July to October this year, in light of the government’s restrictions on non-essential mass gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Festival co-producers Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco said the decision to push the festival to 2021 was made with their audience’s best interest in mind.

Advertisement

“We have been monitoring the situation closely for the past few months and while Australia is now moving into the recovery phase, there is no timeline yet around the opening of international borders,” they said in a press statement.

“As a result, and with our audience interests front and centre, we must announce the reschedule to 2021 now. We intend to rebook as many of the 2020 artists as possible and we have started to work through that process.”

Splendour In The Grass’ 2020 lineup was led by The Strokes, Flume and Tyler, the Creator. The lineup drew criticism for its lack of female headliners.

All tickets purchased for 2020 will be honoured next year, but refunds will be made available through ticket providers. Punters on ticket waiting lists will be privy to an exclusive presale window for pre-owned tickets from June 11, 12pm AEST to June 12, 11.59pm, or until the allocation is exhausted. General ticket release will be made available from Moshtix at 12pm AEST on June 15, 2020.

For more information and upcoming news on Splendour In The Grass 2021, visit the festival’s website here.

After a great deal of consideration and with the interest of our beloved fans front and centre, we are moving our 20th Anniversary event forward to July 2021. For all ticket info including access to early 2021 tickets and refunds please head to our website https://t.co/vSESWR9zIu pic.twitter.com/IrTWeo7VvX — SplendourintheGrass (@SITG) June 10, 2020