Splendour In The Grass 2022: organisers say ticketholders will get “proportionate refunds” for Friday cancellation

Splendour In The Grass 2022 organisers have said that punters will receive “proportionate refunds” for the cancellation of Friday’s (July 22) programming.

In an event wrap statement issued today, organisers said that Moshtix will be contacting ticketholders in the coming days with “full refunds for Friday GA and VIP event tickets, Friday bus tickets, Friday day parking”. These will be processed back to the same card that was used to purchase them.

Those with three-day festival tickets will receive “proportionate refunds” of $133 for general admission and $199 for VIP village, which will be processed via bank transfer.

“Moshtix will be in touch with the details shortly,” reads the statement. “We appreciate your patience while they work through these refunds.”

The Byron Bay event was meant to kick off on Friday, but that day’s mainstage performances were cancelled due to severe weather. Programming resumed on Saturday, but punters faced boggy campgrounds, weather-damaged tents, transport issues and a lot of mud – enough for the event to embrace the moniker ‘Splendour In The Mud’, emblazoning the top of the Amphitheatre stage with the phrase on Sunday.

Addressing the hurdles elsewhere in the statement, Splendour co-CEOs Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco said: “We apologise for any inconvenience you may have experienced at our 20th Splendour.”

“It certainly wasn’t our easiest show but even with the trials and tribulations we are so happy to be back with our Splendour family of patrons, our awesome event team, and our Australian music industry colleagues. As always, we really did try to provide the best experience possible under some extremely tricky conditions.

“We also acknowledge all the first-time festival goers and those who hadn’t experienced a rain effected event before, we understand it was a lot. We have the best festival team in the country and we did everything we could considering the circumstances. We have consulted the weather gods and they tell us it will be great in 2023. Thank you legends.”

After Friday was cancelled, a number of artists slated to perform on that day took to venues around Byron, Ballina and Tweed Shires for make-up shows.

Yungblud and Renforshort teamed up for their ‘Stuck In The Mud Show’, while Baker Boy, Confidence Man and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever joined forces for a gig at Byron’s Beach Hotel. Wet Leg, The Lazy Eyes and Nice Biscuit performed in Brunswick Heads, and MAY-A, flowerkid, The Buoys, ioakim, Japanese Wallpaper, George Alice and Adam Newling delivered a ‘Splendour Got Railed’ show.