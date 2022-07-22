Splendour In The Grass 2022 “will go on, rain, hail or shine”, festival says in statement

The organisers of Splendour In The Grass say “the show will go on, rain, hail or shine” amid rainy and muddy conditions at the festival site.

Yesterday (July 21), Splendour acknowledged in a social media statement “some challenging weather conditions that are causing delays with traffic when entering the festival”. “We are doing our absolute best to get everyone in safety,” it read.

“The weather and staff shortages were all worse than expected,” Splendour said in a second statement that also announced an extension to campgrounds entry hours in light of the queues to get in.

“We are doing the best we can – the show will go on rain, hail or shine.”

The festival is due to begin today with the likes of Confidence Man, Wet Leg, Yungblud and headliners Gorillaz.

Splendour attendees have been sharing experiences of hours-long car queues to get into the festival site and campgrounds, with some campers reportedly having to choose between sleeping in their cars or the wet campgrounds.

This morning Splendour said it would not be able to accept more campers or vehicles, including day parkers at its North Byron Parklands site, due to the weather, and would have to divert new campers and cars to Byron Events Farm in Tyagarah, NSW.

Splendour co-founder Jessica Ducrou told the ABC that the festival had planned for wet weather but faced “a new level of weather” last night, acknowledging that Friday would be “pretty challenging” for both Splendour staff and attendees. “Some things are just outside of our control and I think the actual volume of rain that we’ve had is way more than expected.”

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecasted rain in the Byron Bay area for today and tomorrow, though Sunday is expected to be “mostly sunny”. This morning it issued a severe weather warning for parts of Northern Rivers Forecast District, which includes Byron Bay, owing to a developing East Coast Low off the south coast of Queensland.

A spokesperson for the State Emergency Service told The Daily Telegraph (via news.com.au) that “there’s heaps of rain in the campgrounds, but it’s not flooded. It’s just still water and heavy mud”.

The spokesperson added that the SES would “support” the festival if it made a decision to evacuate. “We’ve got a crew of about five or six members in the festival grounds and 30 to 40 altogether.”