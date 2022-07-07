Here are the set times and site map for Splendour In The Grass 2022

Secret Sounds have revealed the full slate of set times for this year’s Splendour In The Grass, two weeks out from gates opening for the first time in three years.

The festival will officially kick off on Friday July 22, however for those camping onsite, the North Byron Parklands will be opened a day early. It’ll host a curtailed roster of live entertainment, with live music from a range of local, up-and-coming DJs at the Tipi Forest, Smirnoff Revelry and Rainbow Bar stages, and a three-hour showcase of stand-up comedy in the Forum tent.

Gates will open at 10am on the Friday, with the first acts taking to stages around midday. 1300 will be the first, hitting the Mixup stage at exactly 12pm, before George Alice follows at 12:15pm in the GW McLennan tent. Every stage will its program paused at 2:15pm, when Indigenous elders will perform a Welcome to Country on the Amphitheatre mainstage.

Gorillaz will close out the Amphitheatre on Friday night, performing from 10:30pm to midnight. It’ll be the longest set of the entire weekend, with both of the other two headliners – The Strokes on Saturday night (July 23) and Tyler, The Creator on Sunday (July 24) – performing from 10:45pm to midnight.

Kacey Musgraves will close out the GW McLennon stage on the Friday night, while Tim Minchin will wrap things up on Saturday, and Amyl And The Sniffers will send it out with a bang on Sunday. Over on the Mixup stage, Dillon Francis will head up the Friday night’s festivities, with Chillinit and Mura Masa handling the role on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Have a look at all of the stage times for Splendour In The Grass 2022 below:

Also revealed today (July 7) was the site map for this year’s Splendour In The Grass. Its layout is almost identical to that of previous years’ editions, save for the relocated World stage and the new addition of the Parklands stage. Take a look at the map below:

This year’s edition of Splendour In The Grass will be the first to go ahead since 2019, following four separate postponements owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A majority of the artists announced for the original line-up have remained onboard throughout the delays; this edition was first slated to go down in July 2020, before being pushed back to that October, then to July 2021, and then November 2021.

The final update to the schedule came last August, before the full line-up was announced in November. The line-up was slightly altered this morning, with the announcement that three acts – Surfaces, Mako Road and Adrian Eagle – are all “no longer able to make it to the festival”. Filling in the gaps will be Tasman Kieth and Pond, the former of which will be making his Splendour debut, with the latter playing for their fifth IRL edition.

Outside of the festival itself, there will be over 65 sideshows held throughout July, with the likes of Yungblud, Jack Harlow, Liam Gallagher, Mura Masa, Oliver Tree and Sofi Tukker turning their Splendour trips into full-scale national tours. The bulk of the sideshows were announced back in February, with support acts confirmed in May.