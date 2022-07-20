Splendour In The Grass 2022 weather forecast: rain predicted in Byron Bay

Get your gumboots: Rain is predicted for Splendour In The Grass this year.

This year’s festival runs this Friday to Sunday (July 22 to 24) at the Northern Byron Parklands in Tweed Valley Way, Yelgun NSW, with some preliminary entertainment programmed for Thursday at select locations on the fest site.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is a “very high (100 per cent) chance of rain, most likely from the late morning” in the Northern Rivers area on the “cloudy” Thursday. Overnight temperatures could fall to between 8 and 12 degrees Celsius, while daytime temperatures are estimated to range between 15 and 18.

Advertisement

The rain looks set to worsen on day one of the festival, which will be headlined by Gorillaz. Friday will likely continue to be “cloudy” and could see a “very high (95 per cent) chance of rain” and 20 to 30mm of possible rainfall. Overnight temps could range between 9 and 12 while daytime temperatures could reach between 15 and 18. Other performers that day include The Avalanches (replacing the Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Ruel, Orville Peck and Kacey Musgraves.

READ MORE: The most frustrating set clashes of Splendour In The Grass 2022

Things should look up on day two, which will be headlined by The Strokes. Saturday should only be “partly cloudy” and the chances of showers dips to 70 per cent, most likely in the morning and early afternoon, with a possible 5 to 8mm of rainfall. Overnight temps could range between 9 and 12 while daytime temperatures could reach 18 degrees. Other artists performing Saturday include Jack Harlow, The Chats, Violent Soho and Glass Animals.

And Sunday mercifully looks to be “mostly sunny”, with only a “slight (30 per cent) chance” of a morning shower along the coastal fringe. Overnight temps, though, could fall to between 7 and 11 degrees with daytime temperatures reaching 20 degrees. Tyler, The Creator will see off the 2022 festival as its last headliner, joined by other performers Liam Gallagher, Mura Masa, G Flip, Amyl & The Sniffers and more.

See the weather forecasts for this weekend in Byron Bay in more detail here.

READ MORE: Here are the set times and site maps for Splendour In The Grass 2022

Here are the latest line-up updates on Splendour 2022: Tom Misch and Hinds have pulled out of the festival, and will be replaced by Cosmo’s Midnight and Noah Dillon. Yeah Yeah Yeahs have withdrawn from the festival and their sideshows due to a health issue, and will be replaced by The Avalanches. Also out are Adrian Eagle, Mako Road and Surfaces, while Pond and Tasman Keith are in.

All under-18s at Splendour must be accompanied by a “responsible adult” to be allowed entry – a recent rule change that organisers claimed was “imposed” on them by NSW Police.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to NME for all things Splendour 2022 this weekend and check out our guide to the festival for everything you need to know.